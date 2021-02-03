GOP legislators cite “heartbreaking emails” from N.J. residents concerning Murphy’s unemployment meltdown

TRENTON, N.J. – It’s been nearly a full year since COVID-19 restrictions sent New Jersey’s labor market into chaos, and New Jersey’s unemployment system is still a hot mess with thousands left out in the cold. Unreturned calls, chronically-delayed payments and a general attitude of non-urgency continue to plague state residents most negatively impacted by the ongoing Murphy Administration economic downturn.

On Tuesday, LD30’s legislative team – Sen. Bob Singer and Assemblymen Sean Kean and Ned Thomson – demanded that the governor get moving on an 11-week unemployment benefit extension.

–

Congress acted back in December, but the trio says New Jersey claimants who ran out of benefits around Christmas are still waiting over one month later.

The Department of Labor previously warned of a delay of only a “couple of weeks” in early January.

“It is completely unacceptable that the Labor Department has not been able to put a program into place to pay these claimants or tell them when to expect payments,” said the Republican lawmakers in their joint statement. “Our offices are inundated with heartbreaking emails and calls from people who have no money coming in, cannot speak with an agent or have no idea when the funds will be available. If the department needs outside help to manage these programs efficiently and get people their benefits, then let’s make changes.”

“This delay comes on top of the myriad of other issues plaguing unemployment which has left scores of our constituents unable to access their benefits,” they added. “We urge the governor to take action and improve the department so that more claimants are paid on time, issues can be easily resolved, and people can actually speak to agents who can fix issues.”

–