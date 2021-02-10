UPDATE: Jeep pulls Bruce’s divisive Super Bowl ad following news of DWI arrest

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Bruce Sprinsteen’s divisive Super Bowl ad is off Youtube on Wednesday after it came to light that the aging far-left rocker had been arrested and charged for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sandy Hook back in November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “[b]y 1 p.m., the Super Bowl commercial had been pulled off Jeep’s YouTube page and from its official Twitter page. The message on YouTube reads: “Video unavailable. This video is private.” Springsteen still has the commercial posted on his Twitter account.”