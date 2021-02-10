VIDEO: Murphy doubles down on decision to vaccinate smokers before teachers

By Matt Rooney

Never one to admit fault, Governor Phil Murphy visited CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday morning and doubled down on his vaccination strategy, specifically (and without prompting) his Administration’s decision to prioritize smokers over teachers.

Governor Murphy told the hosts that it was a “false choice” to compare smokers to someone else who needs the vaccine since smokers fall into his “most vulnerable” category. When pressed on the fairness of this decision since some people are reportedly declaring smoking status to jump the line, Murphy shrugged and said “no system is perfect” but denied it’s a systemic problem.

Murphy added that teachers were “on deck” but declined to give a date for when teachers could get vaccines based solely on their occupational affiliation.