FACEBOOK, N.J. – Phil Murphy’s FY 2022 budget proposal is rife with gimmicks, wasteful spending, and one-time revenue schemes. There’s a ton to break-down.

On Wednesday night, former Christie Chief of Staff and Garden State Initiative President Regina Egea joined Save Jersey LIVE with Matt Rooney, Art Gallagher and Dan Cirucci to shed light on the budget, the dynamics behind it, and some other pressing fiscal issues facing New Jersey’s beleaguered taxpayers.

–

WATCH: