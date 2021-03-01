1 in 5 of today’s “new” N.J. covid cases are over one month old

By Matt Rooney

We’re continuing to keep tabs on the Murphy Administration’s deceitful stats with the help of publicly available data and our friend the Woke Zombie, Save Jerseyans.

Today, the state reported 2668 “new” cases but the Zombie pointed out that only 60% (1,567) have onsets of illness dated to a point within the past week. 474 (18%) predate February 2021; 220 cases are OVER 100 days old.

So there were really only an average of 75 truly new-ish cases per county reported today. Some will argue that’s 75 too many, but these statistics are being used to justify a variety of lockdown measures including keeping restaurants 65% empty and tens of thousands of children learning remotely.

The truth matters.

What you’re getting at these daily COVID-19 briefings is not the truth.

