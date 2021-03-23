APP journalist is out over offensive photo caption

The Asbury Park Press announced on Tuesday morning that the journalist responsible for an inappropriate photo caption “is no longer with the company.”

What you probably don’t remember: Gustavo Martínez Contreras was arrested by the Asbury Park police in June 2020 during a George Floyd demonstration that turned violent in Absury Park.

The charges against Contreras – who was covering the event for the APP – were ultimately dropped. His civil rights lawsuit stemming from the incident is still reportedly pending.

