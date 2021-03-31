Assemblyman warns vaccine passports “will likely lead to discrimination”

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (R-13) is joining those who warn of potentially dire consequences for society if vaccine “passports” or permits come into being.

“These growing discussions of mandating a “vaccine passports,” at the state and federal levels, are truly a frightening prospect,” said Scharfenberger who represents an-all Monmouth County district. “This is getting ridiculously out-of-hand, the labeling of individuals with or without some vaccination is outrageous and a gross intrusion of a person’s private medical history as well as rights!”

“The concept of a vaccination passport is not new. In fact, it was a topic of debate last spring, but was met with heavy public criticism. However, it appears the new presidential administration officials and majority in Congress support this practice and do not appear concerned about possible infringement on rights or HIPAA violations,” added Scharfenberger. “The federal government is overstepping its reach and, quite frankly, its authority yet again,” said Scharfenberger. “This is a dubious proposal and will likely lead to discrimination based on personal medical choices at the very least. That is why I have requested legislation to be drafted to pushback against this before it is too late.”

For its part, the Biden Administration is reportedly actively exploring the coordination of the idea.

Governor Phil Murphy has expressed openness to the idea but also said he would follow the federal government’s lead. Notwithstanding Democrats’ affinity for identity politics, critics warn passport-engendered discrimination could extend to minority groups who are seeking vaccinations at lower rates than white Americans.

