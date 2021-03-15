Barstool’s Portnoy boosts N.J. pizzeria reeling as Murphy’s restrictions continue

The owner of Livingston, New Jersey-based Calabria Restaurant and Pizzeria told Fox News that Barstool’s Dave Portnoy helped her coronavirus-battered business.

New Jersey restaurants suffered under a 25% capacity restriction for most of the winter which bled revenue from the state’s thousands of local eateries. Capacity was recently boosted to 50%, but not before one-third of the state’s small businesses failed in 2020. Portnoy, famous for rating pizza joints all over the country, rated Calabria back in January and sales have been booming ever since according to management.

Thank you Dave Portnoy For coming by it was a dream come true ! @stoolpresidente @barstoolsports https://t.co/CKdXSo9iqI — Gabriella Ottaiano (@GabriellaOttai2) January 17, 2021

Portnoy has emerged as a savior of U.S. businesses during the pandemic, rescuing restaurants all over the country with his Barstool Fund.

“When @stoolpresidente does more for NJ Pizzerias than your own Governor,” tweeted presumptive GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli. “At least one person from Massachusetts cares about saving NJ businesses. Kudos to El Prez.”

