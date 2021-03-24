Gym known for bucking Murphy says it will offer free memberships to those who forgo COVID-19 vaccine

Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym has a long history scrapping with Phil Murphy during the COVID-19 pandemic and has accrued six-figure fines in the process.

The most visible of the gym’s two owners – Ian Smith, who was recently banned from American Airlines for refusing to wear a mask – now has a new controversial plan sure to raise the ire of the facility’s detractors: free memberships for the unvaccinated.

Smith announced the promotion via Twitter on Tuesday:

In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health – the real way – exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021

Governor Murphy announced on Wednesday that 3,638,002 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. Approximately 1.3 million of the state’s 9 million resident population are fully vaccinated.

