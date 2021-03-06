Biden (not data) clearly determined the new vaccine date for N.J. teachers

By Matt Rooney

You’re painfully aware of how Phil Murphy loves to say “data determines dates,” Save Jerseyans, but today we got the clearest evidence yet that that’s absolute bullshit.

The timeline is simple so let’s keep it simple:

– On Monday, the Murphy Administration announced with great fanfare that K-12 teachers would be eligible for vaccination beginning March 15th.

– One day later (Tuesday), Joe Biden announced that he wants all U.S. teachers vaccinated by the end of March.

– Then on Friday, in a muted e-mail, the N.J. Department of Health confirmed that teachers would be eligible effective immediately.

Which data point changed between Monday and Friday to move teachers up by 15 days?

The Murphy Administration isn’t saying because, of course, there is no data-driven reason for Friday’s reversal. Politics dictated this date as it’s dictated many other dates gong back to last March; the Democrat president is pushing an arbitrary goal, and our Democrat governor aims to comply by changing his arbitrary vaccination schedule.

