Ciattarelli visits Lakewood charter, praises school for “keeping doors open” during Covid

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. – On Monday, presumptive Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli visited Ocean Academy Charter School in heavily-Republican Lakewood. The administration welcome Phil Murphy’s anticipated general election opponent with open arms.

“Ocean Academy was excited to have Jack Ciattarelli visit our school and listen to the needs of teachers and students in our community,” said Executive Director Valarie Smith. “As we continue to navigate unchartered waters, it is of utmost importance for all community leaders to take the time and truly understand the needs of our children.”

“This morning I had the opportunity to visit with some of New Jersey’s most important residents – our children and the leaders who educate them,” said Ciattarelli. “The future of our state learns and plays in these hallways, and it is my mission to create the most education-friendly environment possible for our kids and teachers. Ocean Academy is a shining example of true leadership through adversity – safely keeping doors open through the COVID-19 pandemic and providing stability for its students and parents. I congratulate them on all of their success. As governor, I will be a powerful advocate for educational reforms, including charter schools.”

Fantastic to be in Lakewood today. First stop was with some of NJ’s most important residents – our children and the leaders who educate them. Our kids must come first. Thank you, @OACSNJ! pic.twitter.com/JLgD9nqpwq — Jack Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) March 22, 2021

New Jersey’s public schools have been trending towards full or hybrid learning in recent weekend, but dozens remain remote and two Monmouth County high schools reverted to remote learning on Monday after reported “outbreaks.”

