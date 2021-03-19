Citing Cuomo, Ciattarelli calls on the N.J. legislature to revoke Murphy’s emergency powers

The presumptive Republican nominee for governor is calling on the legislature to curb Phil Murphy’s emergency powers.

“Enough is enough. Bipartisan majorities in the NY Legislature revoked Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers weeks ago,” said Ciattarelli in a Thursday Facebook post. “Time for the same to happen here in New Jersey with Governor Murphy. State government is not a monarchy. The legislature – the representatives closest to the people – needs to reclaim their role in governing our state.”

Murphy extended his own emergency powers for the 13th time on Wednesday; under the Emergency Health Powers Act, the governor is NOT required to seek legislative approval for extensions of his powers or the executive order issued under the authority of those emergency powers.

During our Save Jersey LIVE with Jack Ciattarelli back on February 17th, the former Somerset Assemblyman told us he’d limit emergency declarations to six months.

Trenton GOP efforts to limit Murphy to 14 days have been repeatedly tabled by the Democrat legislative majority.

