Congressman Smith outraged over N.J. Guard allegedly being fed “tainted food” in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) wrote to Speaker Pelosi on Wednesday demanding an investigation into allegations of “tainted food” which Smith says were served to members of the New Jersey National Guard who subsequently fell ill.

At least 30 Guardsmen are among those who were impacted according to the veteran congressman.

–

Similar reports have surfaced in Michigan.

“This is outrageous,” Smith said. “The women and men deployed here from New Jersey and elsewhere to protect the Capitol deserve meals that are absolutely safe and healthful. I’ve learned that dozens of National Guard members from New Jersey have gotten sick from tainted food—with some vomiting in the Senate parking lot.”

“The provision of this bad food—whether intentional or not—must be thoroughly investigated,” added Smith.

333 of New Jersey’s approximately 500 Guard members deployed D.C. after the January 6th riot remain deployed in the District.

–