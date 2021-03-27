DeCroce loses the Morris line; Webber, Barranco prevail

There was high drama in Morris County on Friday evening, Save Jerseyans.

Veteran Assemblywoman Betty Lou DeCroce (R-26) was defeated in her quest for the line by ex-Pompton Lakes Councilman Christian Barranco, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102.

DeCroce lost by 9 votes (87-78).

Remember: this is the first time Morris has had a proper convention (they adopted a line earlier this year), and DeCroce is now the second Assembly incumbent this cycle to lose the line (Serena DiMaso of LD13 lost the Monmouth line earlier this month).

Our friend Assemblyman Jay Webber of Morris Plains – a seven-term incumbent – got the most votes (117 votes).

DeCroce, the wife of late Assembly GOP Leader Alex DeCroce, is now in a tough spot; she’ll need to win without “the line” in Morris which represents about 4/5ths of the primary electorate. Passaic and Essex (which represent the rest of the 26th) have yet to weigh in.