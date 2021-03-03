Ex-Murphy covid commission flunky forced to abandon Senate confirmation quest

TRENTON, N.J. – It may be the first time that tweets derailed a Senate confirmation. 

On Tuesday, news broke that ex-Murphy Administration COVID-19 reopening commission member Neera Tanden was withdrawing from consideration to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget. The Biden Administration is pulling her nomination.

Tanden resigned her Murphy Administration position for a job she won’t have.

The OMB post is subject to the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate, and the far-Left Tanden alienated members of Congress with her vile Twitter account activities.

Many of her tweets were reportedly deleted after the November election, but the 50-50 Senate split doomed Tanden’s nomination without any Republican support (not a single GOP member was willing to vote for her) and opposition from Democrat Senator Joe Manchin

