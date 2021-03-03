Ex-Murphy covid commission flunky forced to abandon Senate confirmation quest

TRENTON, N.J. – It may be the first time that tweets derailed a Senate confirmation.

On Tuesday, news broke that ex-Murphy Administration COVID-19 reopening commission member Neera Tanden was withdrawing from consideration to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget. The Biden Administration is pulling her nomination.

–

Tanden resigned her Murphy Administration position for a job she won’t have.

The OMB post is subject to the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate, and the far-Left Tanden alienated members of Congress with her vile Twitter account activities.

Many of her tweets were reportedly deleted after the November election, but the 50-50 Senate split doomed Tanden’s nomination without any Republican support (not a single GOP member was willing to vote for her) and opposition from Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.

