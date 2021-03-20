FULTON’S FOLLY: MVC closures spike to 13 locations

Incompetent Murphy lieutenant Sue Fulton’s dysfunctional MVC now has 13 closed locations due to COVID-19 as of Friday, Save Jerseyans, leaving thousands of motorists unable to complete simple automobile-related tasks or at least without going well out of their way to stand in exceptionally long lines.

Three facilities – Jersey City, Randolph and Salem – won’t reopen until April.

–

New Jersey drivers have faced nightmarish conditions since the notorious state agency reopened on July 7th.

Part of the problem is an unwillingness to adapt; for example, agency locations which could have been repurposed to handle an additional function (like restoring suspended registrations) were not.

The MVC leadership crisis is compounded by outdated technology, a similar problem which continues to plague the state’s chaotic unemployment system.

“It’s not just unemployment that’s been hampered by outdated systems. Even before the pandemic, MVC computer outages were frequently reported events, with all-too-common stories of frustrated customers being sent home without their new license or registration after wasting a day off from work,” said State Senator Tony Bucco (R-25) in a late February editorial. “During the pandemic, the situation only got worse. People were forced to wait in overnight lines because the MVC was incapable of quickly digitizing many services that should have been online years ago.

“While the MVC has made some progress in recent months implementing solutions we proposed — including scheduled appointments and expanded online registration and license renewals — their aging, creaky computers remain a major bottleneck,” Bucco added.

–