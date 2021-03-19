Gottheimer votes against disqualifying gang members from benefits, citizenship. He voted the opposite way 2 years ago!

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House shot down a Motion to Recommit to H.R. 6 (click here) on Thursday evening, Save Jerseyans. This Motion to Recommit would’ve disqualified members of gangs from eligibility for federal benefits and future citizenship under the latest verison of the Democrats’ “Dream Act.” The gangster would’ve also been given priority status for getting booted out of the country.

Common sense? Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05) throught so… two years ago. He’s since changed his mind.

–

Gottheimer was one of six Democrats who voted FOR an identical Motion to Recommit in the 116th Congress.

Other flip floppers include Angie Craig (MN-02), Jared Golden (ME-02), Vincente Gonzalez (TX-15), Josh Harder (CA-10), and Elissa Slotkin (MI-08).

–