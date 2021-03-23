Gov. Murphy moves N.J. goal posts again. | Spadea

Two dates to mark on Tuesday, March 23rd. First, it’s the 373rd day since we started “15 days to stop the spread” back on March 16th last year. The second date? It’s the third anniversary of Mac & Cheese Day!

Despite the fact that there is an abundance of space in our medical facilities and plenty of medical pros to treat sick people, we remained closed. Despite the fact that we faced a virus with a 99.8% survival rate for most, we remain closed. Despite the fact that most of the excess deaths happened as a result of government action through the health commissioner’s edict on nursing homes. Murphy is using every excuse to keep NJ closed.

