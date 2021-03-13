Hudson County Democrats will use stimulus bucks to boost their salaries

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – In time honored political machine tradition, Hudson County’s Democrat-controlled government will use its $130.4 million windfall from the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress to hand out 2.5% salary increases to top county officials.

“The salary increases will go to department heads, the county clerk, board of elections members and others, including the county executive, Tom DeGise, a Democrat who will get a $4,171 raise. DeGise’s salary will rise to $170,997,” Terrence McDonald of NorthJersey.com reported on Thursday.

Somewhere, Frank Hague is smiling. Broadly.

