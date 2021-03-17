ICYMI: Chris Smith dishes on possible connection between Wuhan lab, Covid with Tucker

Anyone suggesting a possible connection between COVID-19 and a Chinese state-controlled lab in Wuhan (the site of the original outbreak) has been called crazy, racist or both.

Last week, Rep. Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) – recognized on both sides of the aisle for not only his human rights advocacy but also his tough stances on China – joined Fox News’s Tucker Carlson to discuss some interesting developments to the Wuhan lab angle. Smith also pushed back at the Chinese-friendly WHO which continues to insist that a connection between the pandemic and a Chinese lab accident is ‘extremely unlikely.’

Smith’s frequent stands against China have earned him a formal ban from the country.

Watch: