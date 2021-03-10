Illegal alien pleads guilty to “coercion and enticement” of a 15-year-old in Passaic County

NEWARK, N.J. – Juan Carlos Morales-Pedraza (age 34) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to coercion and enticement of a minor and in addition to illegal entry into the United States.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, “[o]n April 13, 2019, Morales-Pedraza approached a 15-year-old victim in Passaic County. Two days later, after engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, Morales-Pedraza and the victim left the New Jersey, with plans to travel to Illinois. Morales-Pedraza admitted that he planned to engage in sexual conduct with the victim in Illinois. Law enforcement arrested Morales-Pedraza in Ohio.”

The girl was rescued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Morales-Pedraza is a Mexican national; he illegally entered the U.S. despite having been previously deported from the country.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison for coercion and enticement and another two years for illegal re-entry.

Sentencing is presently scheduled for July 14th.

