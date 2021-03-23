Kean backs judge’s ruling that state worker residency requirement is unconstitutional

TRENTON, N.J. – Tom Kean Jr. offered a full-throated endorsement on Tuesday of a state court judge’s ruling that the “New Jersey First Act” is unconstitutional.

“It’s been clear for years that the law forcing employees who work for the State, local governments, and public schools to live in New Jersey was flawed for a number of reasons, including those cited by the judge,” said Kean (R-21). “While the ruling appears to apply just to this one individual, it’s likely to lead to other litigation and be cited in other cases. It makes more sense than ever to repeal the residency requirement completely.”

Kean, who is not seeking reelection this year to run for Congress in 2022, is sponsoring legislation to formally eliminate the existing residency requirement for a majority of Garden State public employees.

The case at issue involved a former Somerville high school teacher who moved to Newtown, Pennsylvania and was fired when the district investigated.

Kean said the law prevents the state from tapping a broader pool of possible employees.

“We shouldn’t have to depend on artificial barriers to keep workers in New Jersey,” Kean continued. “It’s imperative that we address a lack of affordability, high taxes, and excess regulation that continues to drive our residents to other states.”