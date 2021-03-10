King Phil set to permit only 50% indoor capacity even as red and blue states go to 100%

NorthJersey.com is reporting that indoor capacity for key N.J. business sectors – including indoor dining, gyms, casinos and commercial enterprises like barber shops and beauty salons – will soon increase to 50%. We don’t have the official announcement yet so the specifics remain fuzzy, but many will treat the announcement as a welcome relief and a sign that “the end” is finally nigh.

I don’t see much in this development to celebrate, Save Jerseyans. Thousands are dead. One-third of Garden State small businesses failed last year under restrictions which should’ve been eased many months ago; some restrictions should’ve never been imposed in the first place.

–

And there’s another thing: our regional neighbors are opening up to 100% capacity.

Plenty of red states are opening up and eliminating their mask mandates altogether, but it isn’t just Republican outposts moving towards normal at a steady pace. Maryland just ended its own capacity restrictions. Maryland is “blue” but has a Republican governor (albeit a liberal one). Connecticut – blue as blue gets even by New England standards – is now back at 100% capacity for its own restaurants.

Remember: Connecticut was one of the states with which New Jersey was SUPPOSED to move in unison on enacting reopening measures.

“Just as we had a regional approach to dealing with the upside of the curve and we still do, we discussed in a general sense a regional approach to […] the reopening, slowly and responsibly whenever that moment comes, of businesses,” Murphy said last April.

So much for all that.

This isn’t science.

It’s not data-driven.

He’s still picking numbers at random. He’s been doing it for 12 months.

Celebrate if you want, folks. I get it. We’re all desperate for this tyranny to end and to recapture some sense of normalcy for our communities, families and businesses.

Phil Murphy’s arbitrarily-awarded breadcrumbs shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone.

–