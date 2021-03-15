LD13: DiMaso, Golden camps trade barbs ahead of county convention

The feud between Monmouth GOP Chairman Shaun Golden and Serena DiMaso (the Assemblyman he’s driving to dethrone at Thursday’s nomination convention) is getting nastier by the second.

Golden upped the ante with a letter to LD13 committee members dated March 11th. “Time and time again, Serena has failed us,” Golden wrote. “When you fail to uphold our Republican values, like failing to show up to vote on important matters to our citizens, you have broken you oath to our Republican Party and violated the trust that our Monmouth County citizens have placed in you.”

Here’s the letter:

The DiMaso team fired back with a salvo launched by Atlantic Highlands GOP Committeewoman Muriel Smith.

“In short, he lied about Serena Di Maso.He told outright lies and lied by telling a half-truth. For example, he notes that Serena was once under an ethics complaint. He fails to mention it was over a robocall and that an investigation exonerated her. He also failed to mention that the complaint was filed by a Democratic Party rival,” countered Smith. “Shaun in his bullying rants about her approval as Holmdel Planning Board Chair, COAH housing. He of course fails to mention that it was court-mandated and that her leadership prevented a much larger requirement from being imposed on Holmdel.”

Golden, who also serves as the county sheriff, is backing Holmdel school board president Vicky Flynn.

DiMaso and Golden have had “heat” for some time especially over Holmdel local politics (where DiMaso is a former elected official), and the final straw – according to some – was her support for short-lived 2021 gubernatorial candidate Doug Steinhardt. Golden was vocally anti-Steinhardt during the former NJGOP chairman’s tenure as state party head.

