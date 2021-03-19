LD13: DiMaso loses organizational support for reelection

Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (R-13) lost the support of her home county’s party on Thursday night; the Monmouth County GOP committee endorsed Holmdel Board of Education President Vicky Flynn in a 145 to 87 vote.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled with the support I have received in this campaign,” said Flynn in a post-vote statement. “I would like to thank the entire Monmouth County Republican Committee for their endorsement tonight. I am excited to join our great Monmouth County Republican leaders – Senator Declan O’Scanlon and Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger – on the LD13 ticket this year. I look forward to a spirited campaign in 2021 and will work hard to earn every vote.”

–

DiMaso and county chairman Shaun Golden have long been on the outs, a rift which was cemented by DiMaso’s support for former gubernatorial candidate Doug Steinhardt over the preferred county candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

Flynn will now run “on the line” with Declan O’Scanlon and Gerry Scharfenberger in June’s primary.

DiMaso reportedly plans to run off the line.