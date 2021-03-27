LD26 PRIMARY: Passaic GOP backs DeCroce, Barranco over Webber

The LD26 primary season went from ho hum to very interesting in less than 24 hours, Save Jerseyans.

On Friday night, incumbent Assemblyman Jay Webber and newcomer Christian Borranco won the new Morris County line (representing almost 80% of the primary electorate) over Webber’s fellow incumbent Betty Lou DeCroce. Then today, Passaic County opted to give its line to DeCroce and… Borranco.

West Milford is worth a little better than 1/10th (12%) of the total June primary vote turnout.

Essex County (8%-ish) is last to go.

Webber’s Passaic loss isn’t shocking (he failed to get the organization’s support in 2018 for his NJ-11 congressional nomination), but the math for all of the candidates is now less-than-certain.

If the Al Barlas-led Essex organization gives one of its two Assembly line spots to Borranco, the challenger’s chances probably improve to > 50/50 heading into the primary. But even if Essex sticks with the incumbents, the line outcomes to date – and Borranco’s affiliation with the politically potent IBEW Local 102 – mean there will very much be a “real,” competitive primary in LD26 this spring.

Buckle up.

