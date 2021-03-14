LD8: Torrissi, Umba likely to run as Stanfield’s GOP running mates

MT. HOLLY, N.J. – Hammonton Councilman Mike Torrissi and Lumberton Township Administration Brandon Umba are Burlington County’s choices for two open LD8 Assembly seats. Atlantic and Camden counties (which have territory in the Burlco dominated district, notably Torissi’s vote-rich Hammonton) are likely to concur with Burlington’s choices.

The GOP-held seats opened up when Assemblyman Ryan Peters declined to seek reelection and Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield opted to step up and challenge the traitor Dawn Addiego (D-8) for her state senate seat.

Democrats hope to pick off one or both the Assembly seats in this suburban, trending-blue district but Stanfield is considered a very strong challenger and could easily help upend the trend.