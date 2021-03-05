Leading “social justice” N.J. Democrat senator accused of DWI, hitting parked cars

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – One of New Jersey’s most powerful elected Democrats – State Senator Sandra B. Cunningham (D) – has reportedly been charged with drunken driving after crashing into parked cars in Jersey City on Thursday.

NorthJersey.com has the story here.

When she’s not being accused of drinking and driving (she previously admitted to a 2005 incident), Cunningham is also a leading “social justice” warrior in Trenton.

She supported the “ban the box” bill to prevent employers from inquiring into job applicants’ criminal histories.

The senator also backed the bill to end mandatory minimums for many crimes including official misconduct committed by public officials.

