LISTEN: Matt Rooney talks #Covidversary, Murphy and Cuomo with Chris Stigall

PHILADELPHIA, PA – It’s been one year since the COVID-19 lockdown began in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. The results of poor governing decisions, cover-ups, and politically-charged “science” have proved as deadly as the virus itself.

On Friday morning, Save Jersey‘s own Matt Rooney rejoined Philadelphia 990 AM The Answer’s Chris Stigall to reflect on the past year and some recent developments regarding Phil Murphy (who faces reelection in November) and Andrew Cuomo (who is on the brink of being removed from office).

–

Listen below: