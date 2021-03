PHILADELPHIA, PA – Save Jersey Founder Matt Rooney returned to Philadelphia’s Morning Answer with Chris Stigall on Monday.

Rooney helped Stigall, AM 990 The Answer’s morning drive-time host, break-down Donald Trump’s much-discussed CPAC speech, Chris Christie’s 0% straw poll finish, and the need for GOP candidates to take on Democrat lockdown measures if they want to succeed in 2022 and beyond.

–

Listen below: