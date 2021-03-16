Mikie Sherrill ‘denies science’ on Morning Joe. | Rooney

For twelve full months of endless virtue-signaling, Save Jerseyans, any attempt to question the WHO, the CDC, Dr. Fauci or any government/establishment figure with a white coat has resulted in the dissenter being labeled a “science denier” and accused of wanting to kill old people.

Nothing’s changed except for two small but extremely significant things:

–

(1) Blue State governors like Andrew Cuomo who killed THOUSANDS of people are finally getting a little scrutiny since Trump’s utility as a scapegoat is fading, and

(2) The teachers’ union is flexing its political muscles by refusing to go back to work without big money pension bailouts.

There’s $86 billion in the latest stimulus package for pension bailouts, but it’s not entirely clear whether the union chieftains are content with their elected servants’ offering.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11) – who has pocketed over $30,000 from teachers’ unions – is proceeding cautiously since pissing off the NJEA would be a risky move for a two-term Democrat reelected by a modest single-digit margin in a president cycle. She dropped in on Morning Joe on Tuesday morning and, when pressed on school reopenings in light of “Dr.” Jill Biden’s Monday visit to New Jersey, Sherrill gave a very non-science answer.

“I think what is going to immediately get schools open is the push for vaccinations,” Sherrill told co-host Willie Geist whe she was asked, specifically, what the stimulus package accomplished immediately towards reopening schools.

Remember: the Joe Biden-era CDC is on record concluding that vaccination is NOT prerequisite to safe in-person instruction. Phil Murphy prioritized smokers over teachers until Joe Biden – under pressure from the teachers’ unions – urged Murphy and other governors to bump up the eligibility date for K-12 teachers. Data didn’t determine dates; internal Democrat politics got it done.

The insufferable Joe Scarborough actually asked Sherrill directly about remote schooling not following the science but, when Sherrill completely ducked the question, he never followed up to prevent her from escaping the core question.

No one on the panel asked Sherrill about a class action lawsuit filed in her own town of Montclair to force a return to in-person learning. It made national news! Talk about a missed opportunity.

So going forward, Save Jerseyans, you’d be within your right to accuse Mikie Sherrill of… gasp!… denying science! She’d apparently deny just about anything for thirty grand.

_

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

