LD11: Monmouth GOP to run three women against Gopal, Downey and Houghtaling

The Monmouth County Republican Committee will run a slate of three women against Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly members Joann Downey and Eric Houghtaling in the 11th Legislative District, Chairman Shaun Golden announced this morning.

Lisa Annetta of Freehold Borough will seek to unseat freshman Senator Vin Gopal. Marilyn Piperno of Colts Neck and Kim Eulner of Shrewsbury will seek to deny Downey and Houghtaling fourth terms in the Assembly.

The 11th is the only district in Monmouth County with more registered Democrats than Republicans.

