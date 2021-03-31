MORE GAMES: Murphy Administration deletes 1,895 PCR cases

Here we go again, Save Jerseyans.
Mere days after Phil Murphy completely failed to answer a News12 reporter’s question about old cases (and his staff tried in vain to cover for him), the Murphy Administration once again cast severe doubt upon the veracity of its reported data.
This time? They deleted 1,895 PCR tests from the state’s grand pandemic total:
3/31 NJ covid data…
Shots 24hrs: 113,877 (record)
Fully vax'd: 1.57M
PCR cases: 4586 ⬆️208
Antigen cases: 1316 ⬆️245
Deaths: 44 ⬇️17
*Hosps: 2363 ⬆️34
*Hosp deaths 24hrs: 25 ⬆️3
ICU: 458 ⬆️6
Vents: 211 ⬇️28
Rt: 1.09 ↔️
*PUIs
🚨1895 PCR cases erased from total. Unprecedented.
— Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) March 31, 2021