Murphy extends his own emergency powers for a disturbing 13th time

The Garden State is now in its second year of post-democratic existence.

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order #231 extending his Public Health Emergency pursuant to the Emergency Health Powers Act a record 12th time. The initial declaration was issued on March 9, 2020.

–

Murphy’s edicts promulgated under the Act expire every 30 days unless they’re renewed, but legislative approval is not required for him to do so.

Trenton Democrats have repeatedly blocked GOP efforts to enact legislation requiring Murphy to seek legislative approval.

“Extending the public health emergency allows the Department of Health to continue its vaccination efforts, including prioritizing high-risk individuals, promoting adequate staffing at vaccination sites, and overseeing second dose administration,” said Murphy. “Today’s action gives us the ability to continue our ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts while also vaccinating New Jersey residents as quickly and safely as possible.”

Executive Order #231 can be viewed here.

Legislative Republicans will convene their second independent hearing into the impacts of Murphy’s COVID-19 policies on Friday morning.

–