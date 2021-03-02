Muted Murphy says the Cuomo allegations are “deeply concerning”

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy offered muted criticism on Monday of the sexual harassment allegations engulfing his close ally Andrew Cuomo.

“I don’t have any insights, but what I’ve read is deeply concerning and deeply troubling. it appears as though they’re going to have an independent investigation,” said Murphy at his daily virus briefing. “That, to me, seems like what they should be doing.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli was quick to condemn Murphy’s soft reaction.

“Murphy’s pathetic non-answer on Gov. Cuomo comes as no surprise given the fact that he ignored Katie Brennan, silenced victims on his campaign, and allowed for a rape den to exist in his women’s prison,” the former Assemblyman tweeted. “@GovMurphy do the right thing and join me in calling on Cuomo to RESIGN NOW.”

The New York scandal may be hitting a little too close to home for the New Jersey governor.

The Murphy Admistration has repeatedly faced sexual harassment and/or assault allegations lodged against his allies and subordinates; just this week, the Murphy campaign reportedly ended its relationship with its own co-chairman of South Asians for Murphy over harassment allegations.

