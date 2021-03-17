MVC meltdown continues; 10th location closes

There were already NINE Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) locations closed as of Tuesday morning, Save Jerseyans, and then a 10th closed in the afternoon after an employee reportedly tested positive…

BREAKING: RIO GRANDE LICENSING CENTER is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen Monday, March 29. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) March 16, 2021

Locations in Springfield, North Bergen, East Orange, Oakland, Newton, Wayne, Bakers Basin, Trenton, and Paterson are also currently closed.

The Trenton and Paterson locations won’t reopen until March 27th.

When will things get better?

And how does Sue Fulton still have a job?

Mysteries abound.

