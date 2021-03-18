You are Here
Assembly committee advances bill to bar N.J. police from polling stations in most instances

TRENTON, N.J. – On Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled Assembly State and Local Government Committee advanced legislation impacting New Jersey’s vote-by-mail drop boxes including one which would ban police officers from coming within 100-feet of a drop box under most circumstances.

The Democrat proposal originated last fall ahead of the state’s mostly mail-in general election but wasn’t passed by the legislature in time for the presidential contest.

According to the bill’s legislative statement, it would “prohibit persons employed as State, county, or municipal police officers, whether on or off-duty or whether in or out of uniform, from remaining or standing within 100 feet of a polling place or ballot drop box during the conduct of an election unless that officer is present at the location in response to a request for assistance in accordance with the provisions of the bill.”

“The bill prohibits a person who is employed as a police officer, including police officers at an institution of higher education, from serving as a member of the district board of elections, unless the person is off-duty, or serve as a duly authorized challenger during that election,” the statement further explains. “The bill also prohibits a challenger from wearing a police officer’s uniform or carrying an exposed weapon at a polling place on election day.”

Democrat backers have insisted the bill is necessary to avoid voter intimidation, although Trenton Democrats haven’t provided a specific instance of voter intimidation by state or local Garden State police.

