Assembly committee advances bill to bar N.J. police from polling stations in most instances

TRENTON, N.J. – On Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled Assembly State and Local Government Committee advanced legislation impacting New Jersey’s vote-by-mail drop boxes including one which would ban police officers from coming within 100-feet of a drop box under most circumstances.

The Democrat proposal originated last fall ahead of the state’s mostly mail-in general election but wasn’t passed by the legislature in time for the presidential contest.

–

According to the bill’s legislative statement, it would “prohibit persons employed as State, county, or municipal police officers, whether on or off-duty or whether in or out of uniform, from remaining or standing within 100 feet of a polling place or ballot drop box during the conduct of an election unless that officer is present at the location in response to a request for assistance in accordance with the provisions of the bill.”

“The bill prohibits a person who is employed as a police officer, including police officers at an institution of higher education, from serving as a member of the district board of elections, unless the person is off-duty, or serve as a duly authorized challenger during that election,” the statement further explains. “The bill also prohibits a challenger from wearing a police officer’s uniform or carrying an exposed weapon at a polling place on election day.”

Democrat backers have insisted the bill is necessary to avoid voter intimidation, although Trenton Democrats haven’t provided a specific instance of voter intimidation by state or local Garden State police.

–