N.J. legislature sends bill to Murphy which would end mandatory minimums for corrupt officials

TRENTON, N.J. – The Democrat-controlled legislature sent S2586/A4369 to Phil Murphy’s desk on Monday where the legislation faces an uncertain fate.

The “social justice” bill takes aim at mandatory minimum sentences for a variety of criminal offenses; however, a summertime amendment inserted by State Senator Nicholas Sacco (D-North Arlington) would also eliminate mandatory minimums for official misconduct charges. As has been widely-reported, Sacco’s girlfriend’s son is currently charged with official misconduct for alleged time card fraud.

–

Trenton Republicans opposed the bill accordingly.

Assemblyman John DiMaio (R-Warren) even attempted to strike official misconduct from the bill with an amendment of his own but Democrats stood behind its inclusion, a move which could help corrupt Garden State officials avoid stiff penalties.

“I think many of us are aware of the social justice issues that would be addressed by this bill,” said DiMaio on the floor. “But I just do not understand where the social justice issue comes in with elected people, or public officials, who should be held to a higher standard.”

Watch:

–