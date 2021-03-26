OOPS: Cowardly Sweeney now regrets borrowing money Trenton didn’t need!

They’re useless assholes, folks. Every last one of them.

On Thursday, Senate President Steve Sweeney ADMITTED he regretted borrowing billions for a COVID-19 budget crunch that never materialized.

“Yes,” Sweeney said on Thursday after a voting session when asked directly about it.

“It’s one of these things that we should have waited until after the first of the year to get a clearer picture of our revenues,” Sweeney continued. “But again, in the moment in time we made — the administration made — the decision, and they borrowed.”

Yes. In the moment indeed. New Jerseyans are now on the hook to repay not just the principal but also the interest over a dozen years. It was an expensive moment!

Sweeney’s “gee golly routine” is, of course, an act. We knew the math was always off. Republicans to their credit SAID the borrowing was premature. After the N.J. Supreme Court let Murphy get away with it and the legislature followed along like zombies, we got treasury data showing that Garden State cash collections (for July 2019 through July 2020) were down only $200M (or 0.6%), from $35.118B to $34.919B. Recent information has further confirmed it.

Murphy’s begging campaign was a scam; specifically, the governor used the cash to avoid large tax increases in a reelection year (2021), but which almost certainly will come in the FY 2022 budget. That was always his plan while he simultaneously hoarded unspent federal cash for much of 2020. He saddled a generation with crippling debt under false pretenses to guarantee himself another four years.

Sweeney says they were in the moment.

I call it aiding and abetting a fraud on the taxpayers.

“Incorporating billions in borrowing and federally funded one-time infusions of cash as the basis for a budget bodes poorly for all New Jerseyans in the very near future,” our friend Regina Egea, who previously served as Chris Christie’s chief of staff, recently explained. “As has been reported elsewhere that the state is suddenly flush with cash, New Jersey residents should ask themselves: “When was the last time you remember taxes actually going down?”

Sweeney and his fellow legislative cowards just keep going right along with all of it.

The unnecessary borrowing.

The nursing home deaths.

The thousands of destroyed businesses.

The massive MVC and unemployment backlogs.

Sweeney even had the nerve to question Murphy’s executive orders on Thursday, too, on the same day that his caucus blocked ANOTHER GOP effort to curb Murphy’s powers.

There’s a point to have a legislature, Save Jerseyans, and an important one: to check the governor.

There’s no point to having a Democrat legislature led by Steve Sweeney. The Sweeney Democrats are as useless as a bus without wheels or a boat without a bottom.

