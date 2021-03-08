OOPS: House Armed Services member thinks they’re “National Guards”

Congress is an endless font of embarrassment for the American people, Save Jerseyans, and Andy Kim (D, NJ-03) is holding his own on that front.

Kim one of New Jersey’s three members of the powerful House Armed Services Committee. The two-term Democrat representative is also known for holding himself out as a real life Jack Ryan for which he’s been tagged with the stole valor label. Despite all of this “experience” with the military (both real and imagined), he doesn’t seem to know what to call the soldiers with whom he keeps posing for photographs on Captiol Hill.

Check out what he tweeted on Thursday, March 4th:

Two days ago I came across two National Guards admiring the Rotunda. It was the first time for both Andrea and Mitchell. I gave them a tour around the Capitol and treasured their big smiles. I think about them and other guard/police on high alert today. I pray nothing happens. pic.twitter.com/21UmUSvvp8 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 4, 2021

We don’t have “National Guards” in the United States, Save Jerseyans.

Guardsmen are citizen soldiers hailing from all 50 states commonly referred to as “soldiers” or “airmen” depending upon their affiliation. One would hope a member of the House Armed Services Committee would know what to call them!

Kim’s screw up was nevertheless revealing.

Democrats continue to pose with National Guard soldiers who remain stationed in the nation’s capital despite the fact that the inaugural came and went without violence. Kim is no exception:

Took a moment in between votes to visit members of the NJ National Guard protecting our Capitol to thank them and make sure they’re caffeinated for the night shift. Can’t thank them enough for their service and keeping us safe. pic.twitter.com/NarRJtnjWJ — RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) January 13, 2021

Late night after votes, members may go home, but our National Guard is still here keeping our Capitol safe. I stopped by to thank our NJ Guard and meet a couple of our neighbors from Burlington and Ocean County serving in uniform. #LookForTheHelpers pic.twitter.com/7MILSbC74f — RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) February 3, 2021

March 4th (a date some news reports excitedly suggested might see a repeat of January 6th) also passed without incident, and I doubt Kim’s prayers influenced matters very much either way.

It’s over. There’s no reason for a continued occupation of the capital.

Our fighting men and women have been reduced to props for the Democrat regime. The troops still on the ground in D.C. include over 300 from the Garden State.

They should be sent home – immediately.

They belong with their families, friends, and employers; they certainly don’t belong to a guy who doesn’t enough know how to properly address them.

