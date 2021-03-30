Our grandparents wouldn’t recognize today’s manipulative, doom and gloom Democrats

March 4, 1933. The depths of the Great Depression. The spector of fascism was already taking shape and spreading across Europe; three days earlier in Germany, the ascendent Nazis had rounded up and arrested hundreds of their domestic political opponents.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt rode to the Captiol Building to be inaugurated as the 32nd President of the United States. His inaugural address – 1,883-words and 20 minutes-long, short by modern standards – contained a phrase for the ages as all the best speeches do:

–

“So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is…fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life, a leadership of frankness and of vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. And I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.”

Yeah, I know. The New Deal prolonged the Depression. FDR’s court-packing attempt was a direct assault on the Constitution. I’m not saying the guy was perfect. Far from it.

He did understand one thing, and he understood it well: democratic leaders lead with hope; they don’t manipulate people’s fears.

Contrast FDR’s inspiring words with that of President Biden and his CDC Director Rochelle Walensky who, unbelievably, nearly cried on a Monday livestream as she warned of “impending doom” and urged Americans to continue hunkering down.

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” she said, “but right now, I’m scared.”

–

Forget for a moment that U.S. hospitalizations have remained flat; the CDC’s own 7-day rolling average shows a +0.1% change. There’s no danger of our hospitals being overrun.

What sort of public official talks like that???

Playacting or not, it was absolutely disgusting.

If you think people should wear masks, then show us your math to justify restrictions on our liberty. Win people to your side with facts and appeals to the better angels of our nature. Choking up and warning of “impending doom” – especially when doomsday predictions of a breakdown in our health care system have failed to come to pass, even last spring – isn’t leadership. Isn’t emotional manipulation.

We’re wise to the scam, Save Jerseyans. Here in New Jersey, Governor Murphy short-circuited on Monday when asked by a reporter why the state continues to pass off old cases as “new cases” and, in so doing, making the current caseload appear worse than it is. He’s quick to call anyone who disagrees with him a “knucklehead” who wants to kill grandma, but Murphy – who is responsible for killing 8,000+ nursing home residents – couldn’t answer a simple question about how his administration reports data.

Like many of you, I had grandparents who lived through the 1930s. One of them fought in both theaters of World War II. I never asked, but I’m willing to bet they voted for FDR.

I’d bet you anything they’d never vote for this current crop of Democrats. The Greatest Generation wouldn’t recognize American “leaders” who coerced by wielding fear. As horrible as it is to say? And as much as I miss my grandparents? I’m glad they’re not hear to see it. They accomplished too much to see it all torn down.



