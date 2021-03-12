Murphy’s parental notification position is pretty weird in light of his own son’s struggles

Governor Murphy signaled support earlier this week for a fix to the INSANE marijuana “clean up bill” provision eliminating parental notification requirements when a minor is caught for the first time by the police drinking or using marijuana.

“I spoke to the Senate President [Sweeney] on Saturday and, without getting too much into the weeds, no pun intended, on the notification question, I personally think that’s a step in the right direction,” Murphy told a reporter on monday. “So we’ll see where that goes. It’s not even on my desk; in fact it’s not even through the chamber yet,”

Multiple people have pointed out to me the strangeness of Murphy’s response to that question.

Almost… robotic?

We’re talking about kids drinking, smoking, and possibly getting into real trouble but – thanks to Murphy and his fellow Democrats – parents have no right to know! Fixing that is “a step in the right direction” to him? That’s it? Really? How about a little urgency?

It’s especially weird when you consider that Phil Murphy’s son (Josh Murphy) made headlines back in 2018 for a car wreck, a fall off of a roof (!), and an allegation of underaged drinking (the charges were reportedly later dropped).

Relax! I’m not bringing this stuff up to make fun of a famous politician’s kid. We’ve all done stupid things as kids, myself included; we all also personally know people who did immature things, grew out of it, and made a positive impact as adults. Maybe you’re one of them.

Here’s the relevant point: didn’t Phil Murphy want to know when his child got in trouble?

Didn’t he think about that at all when he signed the original bill? So we wouldn’t need a clean up for the clean up? Or how about a conditional veto?

The answer to the first question is almost certainly “yes.” Phil might not care about your nursing home grandparents, the fate of their small business, or the Bill of Rights, but I’m pretty sure he loves his kids. We all do.

We’ve all benefited from parents or older mentors who were there to steer us back on the right path when we strayed. Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats robbed New Jersey parents of that right, and he doesn’t seem all too fussed about fixing it. I’m sincerely hoping Jack Ciattarelli or a member of the press asks the governor about it directly in the weeks and months to come. This isn’t just an important policy discussion; it’s an insight into the bizarre double standards with which our state’s top elected official seems so comfortable living.

