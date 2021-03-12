You are Here
Phil Murphy’s Nasdaq screw up might be Connecticut’s gain

You probably missed this news nugget unless you’re regularly deep diving on the issue, Save Jerseyans, but on March 5th, Connecticut’s Democrat Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill into law offering tax breaks for data centers.

Kind of boring? Not if you’re Nasdaq. Or the Murphy Administration.

Trenton Democrats haven’t given up on their plan (click here) for a financial transactions tax of 100th-of-a-cent on in-state stock exchange operations. Meanwhile, Nasdaq responded last fall by threatening to leave New Jersey, flirting with the Lonestar State, and conducting a full test of its ability to route through Chicago instead.

There are 38,000 New Jerseyans working in the securties industry at present, an industry which contributes a whopping $1.4 billion per year in state and local taxes.

Our neighbor Connecticut is clearly making its own play to take advantage of Trenton’s stupidity.

Who could blame them? I don’t.

Keep an eye on this one.

