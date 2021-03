TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Adjutant General Jemal J. Beale lost his job back as commissioner of Military and Veterans Affairs in October amid a ‘shake up’ of the state’s mismanaged and covid-ravaged veterans home facilities. What we didn’t know at the time: Beale didn’t resign until January 1st and, in so doing, was able to cash in taxpayer-financed vacation time.

The Wall Street Journal has the story here.

