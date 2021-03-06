RNC Chair highlights Murphy’s nursing home record: “It’s not just Cuomo and Whitmer”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took to Twitter on Saturday morning to remind her followers that Andrew Cuomo and Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer aren’t the only blue state governors with blood on their hands.

“It’s not just Cuomo & Whitmer – Democrat NJ Gov. Phil Murphy also issued devastating nursing home orders,” tweeted McDaniel. “The result: The highest rate of long-term care COVID deaths in the nation, with 1,270 outbreaks & 1/3 of deaths in NJ. His orders were anti-science & NJ deserves answers.”

New Jersey’s overall COVID-19 death rate is also the worst in the country, but Murphy – who is up for reelection in 2021 – continues to fly under the radar and avoid scrutiny from the national press corps.