Rutgers mandates COVID-19 vaccination for in-person fall attendence

Rutgers University students won’t have a choice:

If they’re enrolling for the 2021 semester, then students in the state’s largest university system will be required to verify that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Proof of vaccination will be required for all students planning to attend this fall,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway announced on Thursday in a statement co-signed by other administrators, a key part of the plan for RU to effecuate “a full return to our pre-pandemic normal.”

Most universities already require proof of other vaccinations for students on campus.

There will be narrow exceptions for the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

“Students planning to attend the fall 2021 semester may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons,” the release further explains. “Students enrolled in fully online degree programs (typically defined as having no access to on-campus facilities), as well as individuals participating in fully online or off-campus Continuing Education programs, will not need to provide proof of vaccination.”

Rutgers students can receive an vaccine currently approved in the U.S. (for now, that’s Moderna, Pfizer, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson) but 17-year olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

