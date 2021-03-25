Schepisi is sworn into the N.J. State Senate

TRENTON, N.J. – Holly Schepisi joined the State Senate on Thursday when she was sworn in by Senate President Steve Sweeney.

“It’s an honor to continue serving the people of Bergen and Passaic counties in my new role in the New Jersey Senate,” said Senator Schepisi (R-39). “I’ll do my best to build upon Senator Cardinale’s legacy and continue the fight for affordability and opportunity for all of our constituents.”

–

Ex-Assemblywoman Schepisi won a special district committee vote last month to succeed the late Gerry Cardinale, defeating incumbent Assemblyman Bob Auth. She had served in the Assembly for nine years.

Schepisi will now join the Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee and the Labor Committee.

“As a working mother and a small business owner, I understand the many difficulties our families have faced during the pandemic,” Schepisi continued. “After an unbelievably tough year, we have a lot of important work to do to get New Jersey back on track. I’m excited, ready, and looking forward to the opportunity.”

The State Senate currently consists of 25 Democrats and 15 Republicans (now including Schepisi).

–