Spartacus endorses a “truth” commission. For “healing”? Give me a break.

Cory Booker (D-Twitter) says it’s now time for a “truth” and “healing” commission to explore “systemic racism” in America, Save Jerseyans.

Our undistinguished junior senator tweeted out his support for the concept on Thursday:

–

Establishing the first-ever congressional commission on truth, racial healing & transformation is a critical step to rooting out systemic racism in our institutions, for addressing and repairing past harm, and creating a more just nation for every American.https://t.co/Jp5q0xmDUW — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) March 12, 2021

–

Let’s assume for a moment – for the sake of this discussion – that systemic racism is a present reality. That our nation’s institutions aren’t just packed with racist people, but their very foundations are designed in such a way as to institutionally disadvantage non-white citizens without the conscious effort of any single actor currently living or active in public life.

Let’s also temporarily assume something that requires an even larger leap of imagination: that the genuine goal of such a commission would be to “heal” rather than deal out vengence of wrongs both real and imagined.

Does anyone in their right mind think the guy who declared him “Spartacus” and all Kavanaugh supporters “complicit in evil” is the right guy to bring about “racial healing” in the United States?

Please.

Once a relatively moderate Democrat who defended venture capital, Cory Booker has gone full wingnut since deciding several years ago that he wanted to be on a national ticket. He made a complete ass out of himself during the Kavanaugh hearings, and if you look at the history of “truth” commissions around the world, the involvement of demagogues with bad faith agendas like Cory is part of the reason why truth tribunals usually end in disappointment and tears – not unity or healing.

In fact, we already have a commission charged with parsing facts and passing judgment on the actions of individuals in the public sphere. It’s called the American electorate. Voters vote. Politicians bend to their will whether they like it or not.

God help us if we ever get to a point where prize fools like Cory Booker are allowed to substitute their judgment for that of the citizens they’re supposed to serve.

_

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

–