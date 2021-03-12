Sue Fulton’s dysfunctional MVC continues to leave New Jerseyans stuck in limbo

Two New Jersey MVC locations will reopen from covid-involved shutdowns on Friday, Save Jerseyans, and one of them is a biggie: West Deptford, the only regional motor vehicle facility in South Jersey.

For weeks, Trenton was the sole southernmost option for state motorists in desperate need of specific important services (like curing a suspended license or registration). Rather than repurpose other South Jersey locations to help pick up the slack, residents living in the Philly metro counties and the Shore points were forced to decide whether to trek to the capital or journey to a North Jersey regional location.

–

The end result: (more) long lines, lost works hours standing in those lines, and an all-around major inconvenience for thousands of South Jerseyans failed by their state government.

Here’s the current reopening schedule list direct from the MVC website; this list does NOT include the Rio Grande licensing center that was forced to close due to a tech glitch on Thursday morning: