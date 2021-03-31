Testa’s team hosts MVC mobile unit to help Cape May residents forgotten by the Murphy Administration

Ten MVC locations around the state remained closed on Wednesday as Covid-19 (and incompetence) continue to generate massive waits, driving difficulties and plenty of frustration for New Jersey motorists.

On Tuesday, the District 1 legislative team led by State Senator Mike Testa (R-1) helped more than sixty Cape May County residents (including almost two dozen veterans) by securing a MVC Mobile unit which was parked in the Cape May County Court House parking lot for four hours. MVC staff assisted residents with license issues and Real ID applications among other pressing matters.

–

“We were happy to host this event for our constituents, in an effort to bring some relief to the many residents struggling to access MVC services,” Testa said. “While this is small help to some, we continue to advocate for the full restoration of all MVC services at every office in our District.”

The local Rio Grande office has been closed for both computer issues and COVID-19; it reopened from its latest closure on Monday.

Cape May residents – many of whom are retirees – have been forced to journey hours out of county in the hopes of making through the ponderously long lines at other counties’ MVC locations.

“We appreciate this visit from the MVC Mobile Unit,” Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1) added. “But what we really need is action in Trenton on our bill, A4800, that would require every New Jersey county to host an office offering all MVC licensing and vehicle services. This hardship has gone on too long. The state must act now to restore all services to our local MVC offices.”

Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1) is joining his districtmate as a sponsor of A-4800 which, if passed and signed into law, would compel the MVC to “operate a vehicle agency and a licensing agency in each county in the State, or to operate a commission agency in each county in the State that provides both vehicle and licensing services,” according to the LD1 legislative office.

Senator Testa is pushing a companion measure in the Senate but, to date, Trenton Democrats haven’t taken up the idea.

“The MVC employees who visited Cape May county today were courteous and helpful. We thank them for their efforts, especially on behalf of our veterans,” Simonsen said. “However, the time is long past for the MVC to begin operating again as a full service agency in Cape May and Cumberland counties. We live in the highest taxed state in America. We should expect and demand to receive excellent services in all twenty-one counties from every state agency.”

–